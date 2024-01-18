Feeling transformed and experiencing healing of the mind, body and soul are just some of the many benefits that come with travelling. Well, that’s according to amapiano hitmaker, Young Stunna.

The musician took to Instagram to share highlights of his recent sho’t left to Mpumalanga, which has left the young star feeling transformed and ready to take on the year ahead. In the video, the young star visited Bourke’s Luck Potholes, Blyde River Canyon, took a safari game drive and completed an adrenaline packed activity at the Graskop Gorge Lift Company with his girlfriend by his side. According to the artist, he was feeling tired however, his body, mind and soul are now at peace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MASHAYA (@youngstunna_rsa) “Bengidiniwe, umzimba, ingqondo, nomoya uphumulile,“ said Young Stunna in the caption. He also said that going forward, he will try to show humility, love, respect, gratitude and happiness as required. “Ngizozama futhi ukuzithoba , ukuthanda , ukuhlonipha , ukubonga nokujabula ngokufanele,” said the amapiano hitmaker.

Stunna also shared that he will also try to “touch their hearts until everyone (including himself) is healed” as “the Creator is with everyone”. “Ngizozama futhi ukunithinta izintliziyo , size siphole sonke , umdali usenathi. Akwande. 🍃” The video was well received by fans, whoe respondindg with messages of support.