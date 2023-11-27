Why business travellers are favouring personalised escapades over generic experiences

Business travellers are looking for tailored experiences and hyper-personalisation. This is the latest trend in business travel, according to Corporate Traveller.

The travel management company explained that the transformation might have been subtle, but the corporate travel experience had fundamentally changed focus - and it is no longer only about the destination or the deals. “The new priority is the business traveller – and their unique needs and preferences,” said Corporate Traveller. They added that buzzword is ‘hyper-personalisation’.

“This means more than just looking at customer data – it’s a crucial part of how business travel will work in the future.” The travel management company explained that Artificial Intelligence (AI) was the main driver of this change, especially in regards to generative AI, and machine learning. “Thanks to these technologies, travel companies can now create special and personalised experiences for people travelling for work,” said Corporate Traveller.

Corporate Traveller general manager Bonnie Smith added that technological advancements could take hyper-personalisation to a whole new level. “This means we can create even more personalised connections with travellers and interact with them more meaningfully,” she said. Smith explained that the rapid technological progress was a reaction to evolving customer demands, and this was just one of the aspects driving the surge in the demand for a less generic approach to business travel.

She added that modern corporate travellers expected more than hassle-free trips and that they are also looking for experiences that feel exclusively designed for them. “This was no longer just a preference but a clear expectation.” “With AI and machine learning in our toolkit, we’re entering an era where travel companies can tap into a goldmine of data to create travel experiences that truly align with each traveller’s unique needs and preferences,” said Smith.

The Corporate Traveller GM also believes that hyper-personalisation was changing business travel by putting the traveller’s individual needs front and centre. “This approach transforms every aspect of the journey, from the planning stage to the trip itself,” Smith said. “It’s about providing a convenient travel experience and deeply aligned with the individual’s preferences and requirements.”

Smith noted that this approach made trip planning easier and more efficient for all parties involved as it enables travellers to choose from a variety of options. This includes flights, hotels and car rentals, that were already customised to match their preferences and past choices. “This hyper-personalisation gives travellers more control over their travel experiences - something that younger business travellers increasingly want.”

“The shift here is from generic information delivery to a user-friendly experience,” said Smith. She also revealed that for those working with travel management companies (TMCs), technological tools were the way to meet customer needs and get the job done efficiently. “For a TMC like Corporate Traveller, it’s about going beyond that and redefining what exceptional service entails.”

“That means understanding travellers and paying attention to the little things,” she said. But she warned that data protection and respecting travellers’ privacy, were some of the challenges that corporates needed to be aware of, Another aspects included which questions should be posed to a TMC when seeking their services, including the issue of compliance.