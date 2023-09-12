Woman asks if she’s an a**hole for refusing to vacation with disabled friend

In a recent Reddit post, one user shared a rather eventful vacation experience involving her childhood friend, “Ashley”, who happens to be disabled and suffers with fibromyalgia, a chronic condition characterized by widespread pain and tenderness. According to “National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases” is a chronic medical condition characterized by widespread and often debilitating musculoskeletal pain, as well as tenderness in specific areas of the body.

The journey started off on a rocky note due to Ashley's tendency to overpack, bringing an excessive number of outfits and unnecessary items, causing understandable frustration. Additionally, Ashley's indecisiveness during city walks, where she would initiate long walks only to later request a taxi due to exhaustion, added to the discomfort of the trip. “The last straw for me was that Ashley had a full-on meltdown at the station. I walked her to the station (I wasn't getting the train back, we live in completely different areas),” she wrote.

“We got to the desk and she asked the staff if there was a wheelchair available she could use as she was struggling to walk any further to get to her platform.“ When told there would be an hour's wait, tensions flared. Ashley's frustration escalated, and she lost her sh*t on the staff and even threw in some not-so-nice names. She asked the staff if there was a wheelchair available she could use as she was struggling to walk any further to get to her platform. Picture: Unsplash “I tried to calm her down but there was just no use. She was very insulting and called them names, it was so embarrassing.

“I stayed with Ashley and eventually the manager arrived with the chair. He helped Ashley and she went home,“ she added. After two days their vacation had ended and when they arrived home, it was time to drop the bomb. “Ashley asked me if I'd be down for a similar vacation next year. I told her no thanks. I tried to explain to her that I think after our experience it's better if we don't vacation together.”

Ashley is currently upset and accusing her of being an ableist. But others seem to agree that Ashley’s behaviour had nothing to do with her disability. One user commented: “You aren't being an ableist. You're choosing not to vacation with someone who was not properly prepared for the trip and who caused a scene after not making the necessary reservations. “It has nothing to do with her illness. I wouldn't want to go again either.”