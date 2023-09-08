Woman's viral revelation sheds light on Egypt travel nightmare

Egypt, with its enthralling history, captivating culture, and jaw-dropping vistas, certainly made a name for itself as a global hotspot for wanderlust. Yet, let's not sugar coat it, dear travellers, not everyone waltzes out of Egypt with cherished memories.

Grace Cheng, a globetrotter-extraordinaire, boasting a passport decked out with stamps from 36 countries, recently took to social media to spill the beans on why her Egyptian escapade wasn't quite the magical carpet ride she'd imagined. Cheng explained that her holiday was ruined by scammers and the widespread “hustle culture”. “Felt so uncomfortable visiting Egypt, and I’m going to tell you why,” the caption in the video read.

“So scamming is a big issue here. And I didn’t really know how big it was as a first timer. At the Great Pyramids of Giza, especially,” says Cheng. #egyptscam #scammers #egypttravels #egypttips #myexperience #traveltip ♬ Chill Vibes - Tollan Kim @gracietravels i stayed for a week and everyday was the same 🫠 #egypt Additionally, it is noted that Egypt heavily relies on tourism as a significant source of revenue. As a result, some individuals may resort to scams and fraudulent activities to exploit tourists and make a quick profit. “Don’t let anyone take a picture of you. Don’t let anyone put anything in your hands. And don’t follow anyone if they have something to show you because they will demand money from you.”

“So we went with a tour guide, but don’t even feel safe if you’re with one because ours had a lot of friends in this area,” she added. According to Cheng, they were continuously presented with numerous upgrade offers, such as the opportunity to ascend a rock for a photo against a scenic backdrop. And declining these offers could lead to unsettling situations. “Everyone says that you need to have a local or tour guide wherever you go. This itself is completely absurd because, for example, if you are a solo traveller, it kind of defeats the purpose of solo travelling.

But then again, I definitely wouldn’t recommend coming to Egypt alone, especially if you’re a woman.” Common scams in Egypt can include overcharging for goods and services, selling counterfeit products, offering unsolicited assistance and then demanding payment, or misleading tourists about entry fees to historical sites. Travellers can protect themselves by researching common scams, being cautious with strangers, and agreeing on prices and services before making any transactions.