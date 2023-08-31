Women are at the heart of our legendary hospitality, says Radisson RED V&A Waterfront

As women’s month draws to a close, Radission RED V&A Waterfront has paid tribute to the women who have made contributions to the hotel and whose resilience and ingenuity have been part of the hotel’s success. The hotel said that the women of Radisson RED Cape Town lead across departments including management, guest services, and culinary arts and they contribute to an inclusive and empowering environment reflecting the hotel’s values.

The hotel’s accountant, Illana Pakoe, said these women have shaped the hotel's distinct identity through their unwavering dedication, professionalism and innovation. “We value our team of dedicated women. Guided by a 'Yes I can' attitude, their contributions enrich the hospitality experience and bring a unique energy to our workplace," she said. Operating within Radisson RED Cape Town’s open, largely non-hierarchical corporate culture, Pakoe found support and encouragement in Christo Els, a financial controller, and early-career mentor who helped her foster a sense of ownership, belief, and faith.

She has in turn mentored rising trainees and with a demanding yet nurturing approach, she has cultivated growth, and imparted a comprehensive big-picture understanding of the business, forging a new generation of leaders poised to sustain the company's innovative trajectory. Radisson RED V&A Waterfront. Pakoe also shared a belief in co-operation and collective growth, encapsulated in the phrase, 'We grow talent and talent grows us’. “One of the perks of working at Radisson RED Waterfront is the myriad opportunities for growth, career advancement, and access to a global work-and-travel exchange programme, fostering a culture that nurtures talent, and encourages our people to reach their full potential,” she said.

Pakoe has carved out an impressive 19-year career in the hospitality industry, 16 of which have been dedicated to an array of esteemed roles within the Radisson portfolio, including a stint at the Radisson Blu Sandton. While her educational path initially led her to hospitality studies, her passion for finance could not be sidelined. Resilient and focused, she gained diverse hospitality experience, and eventually segued into accounting roles. “Pakoe’s tenure at Radisson Hotel Group showcases her commitment, tenacity and consistent professional evolution—from her first role as a junior hotel trainee to her current appointment as assistant lead finance,” said the hotel.