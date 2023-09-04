Would you stay at this luxury game lodge with just a glass window separating you from lions and tigers?

Safari and adventure just got more thrilling with the launch of Shekinah Lion and Game Lodge near Vaalwater in the Waterberg Biosphere, a Unesco reserve, in Limpopo. Besides the usual luxury safari experience of tranquil bush, fantastic wildlife, great food and hospitality, this luxury hotel offers guests a completely immersive and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of sleeping side by side with lions and tigers.

According to Shekinah Lion and Game Lodge managing director Abre Pfeiffer, the cats are real and the newly launched experience at the lodge is safe. “The cats are very real and also most of them are domesticated and tamed. It is practically impossible for the cats to get through the window,” said Pfeiffer. A guest enjoys viewing game while sipping on a glass of wine. Picture: Supplied He further highlighted that although the experience is one of a kind and a first in Africa, guests do not directly interact with the lions and tigers.

“You interact with them through a 51mm safety glass,” said Pfeiffer. He also revealed that there are no ethical issues that have been raised through this practice in the country and that “all necessary permits for keeping and handling these animals are all in place”. The Limpopo Waterberg Biosphere is also home to the Big Five, so guests at Shekinah Lion and Game Lodge can experience game drives, cheetah walks, hiking, bush walks, bird-watching, and conservation projects.