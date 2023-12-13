Ximuwu Lodge at the pinnacle of luxury and accessibility after 5-star grading with Universal Accessibility Mobility rating of 3

As part of International Day of Persons with Disabilities commemorations, the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA) visited Ximuwu Lodge, a premier luxury safari destination in the Klaserie Private Nature Reserve. The lodge was successfully graded as a 5-star game lodge with a Universal Accessibility (UA) Mobility 3 rating by TGCSA, which is an exceptional accolade that places Ximuwu Lodge at the pinnacle of luxury and accessibility within the Greater Kruger National Park.

According to South African Tourism (SAT), what sets Ximuwu apart is its exclusivity as guests have the entire lodge to themselves. The lodge has four spacious and tastefully decorated private suites and accommodates a maximum group size of eight, ensuring an intimate and personalised safari adventure. SAT chief quality assurance officer Bronwen Auret said it brings South African Tourism great pleasure to recognise and celebrate the exceptional achievement of Ximuwu Lodge.

“The 5-star grading and UA Mobility 3 certification bestowed on Ximuwu highlights their commitment to universal accessibility and inclusivity in the hospitality industry. “We are proud to showcase Ximuwu Lodge as a beacon of excellence, setting a standard for luxury and accessibility that aligns perfectly with the principles of World Disability Day,” said Auret. According SAT, the Universal Accessibility Certification, launched in 2016, has recognised Ximuwu Lodge for its “commitment to Communication, Visual, and Mobility accessibility at the highest level – Mobility 3”.