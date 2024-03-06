Young travellers get to island-hop in the Philippines with new Contiki package

Young travellers between the ages of 18 to 35 now have the opportunity to explore the Philippines to their hearts’ content after Contiki announced that it has launched its first trip to the archipelago due to popular demand. According to the travel company, the Philippines island-hopping trips allow travellers the chance to explore the country’s most famous tourist hotspots in less than two weeks, making it much easier for solo travellers to navigate.

The group said that the island-hopping trip includes internal flights, boat transfers and all other transport, along with accommodation and various meals too. Commenting on the successful launch, Contiki operations director for Asia Taryn Welsh said the Philippines has been one of the most sought-after destinations in Asia, specifically for its island-hopping experiences. “This has been many years in the making, and we really wanted to make sure that we include only the best spots and something for everyone.

“We’re so happy to be able to launch this trip, which showcases the wonderful beaches, marine adventures and culture that the Philippines has to offer,” she said. Welsh also revealed that they’re seeing a growing demand for various destinations across Asia, and more so for the Philippines. “We created two itineraries to provide options to different types of travellers – as everyone should see the Philippines, but not everyone is down for beach camping. We hope to visit many more destinations in Asia in the coming years,” said Welsh.