Zikhona Sodlaka disappointed with SAA after luggage is damaged is transit

Imagine landing in another country only to discover that your luggage wasn’t handled with care and having to purchase a new set of bags? Well, that’s exactly what happened to South African actress, Zikhona Sodlaka, who found her suitcase in pieces after landing at her destination.

The actress, who flew with South African Airways, took to X to express disappointment at finding her suitcase in tatters. I am soo disappointed @flysaa landing in another country and my suitcase is ripped. Like it's been thrown around. Ndithi I ke ngoku guys pic.twitter.com/gBfFwnEzx6 — Zikhona Sodlaka (@zikhonasodlaka) November 15, 2023 Sodlaka posted pictures and a video of her luggage and questioned the airline about what she should do about the matter. She vented: “I am soo disappointed @flysaa landing in another country and my suitcase is ripped. Like it’s been thrown around. Ndithini I ke ngoku guys?”

The team at SAA responded to the actress, asking if she had opened a file for damaged bag. Hi Zikhona, did you open a file for your damaged bag? #CareTeam TM — SAA - South Africa (@flysaa) November 15, 2023 “The airport says in order for me to lodge a complaint I must email you. They have however sent u a report with my name and details. In the meantime I just arrived here, how do I travel further with this suitcase?” she questioned. SAA has shared guidelines on its website on what travellers should do in the event their luggage being delayed or damaged.

According to the carrier, you should report the incident immediately on arrival or within 7 days of the incident, to the SAA Baggage Services desk at the airport, where you’ll receive a unique reporting number. “Thereafter, complete a claim form and send it to [email protected] or hand it in at the SAA Baggage Services Desk at the airport. Once we receive a fully completed claim, it can take up to 21 working days to finalise. “Damaged baggage for domestic flights must be reported within 24 hours and within 7 days for international flights,” said SAA.

The airline also states on it’s website that it discourages the use of hard shell bags‚ as such bags are generally not designed to withstand the stacking procedures followed when loading baggage into an aircraft. “These types of bags are prone to suffer damage as a result of the weight exerted on it. Use of such hard shell bags shall be at your own risk and SAA does not accept any liability for any damage resulting from the use of such bags,” said SAA Meanwhile, X users and followers have weighed in and offered the actress advice, and also shared some of their experiences on their luggage being mishandled whilst travelling.