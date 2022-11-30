National Assembly to consider Phala Phala report and determine way forward

THE Presidency said on Wednesday that it noted the report submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly by the independent panel established in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution to determine if President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer in the Phala Phala matter. The Presidency said it appreciated that according to the rules of the National Assembly, the National Assembly needed to consider the report and determine the most appropriate way forward.

“The Section 89 process has presented an unprecedented and extraordinary moment for South Africa’s constitutional democracy. The conclusions of the panel require careful reading and appropriate consideration in the interest of the stability of government and that of the country,” the Presidency said. Retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo handed the three-volume report after 10am to Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who then told a press briefing that the electronic version of it would be published via ATC, which is Parliament’s system to publish documents of public interest.

Ramaphosa is expected to appear before the National Council of Provinces on Thursday where he is expected to face a barrage of questions regarding the Phala Phala matter. Justice Ngcobo said the report was a product of submission made by Ramaphosa, the EFF, UDM and ATM to the panel. The report states: “In light of all the information placed before the panel, we conclude that this information discloses, prima facie, that the president may have committed:

