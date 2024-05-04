‘The best’ is only getting started: Chess prodigy Kaylee Budhram shines at junior championship

After a quick rise to the top of the chess world by means of videos, books, movies and constant practice with her family, Kaylee Grace Budhram was recently crowned the best South African female player in the Under 12 category. Budhram, 11, of Hopeville in Phoenix, was accompanied by her father Rishi to the recent national junior tournament in Benoni, Gauteng from April 27 to May 1 and featured provincial champions from across the country.

The tournament was by invite only. Budhram played for the Zulu kingdom in style, as the grade 7 pupil at Hopeville Primary School did not lose a single round on her road to victory. Despite her age, she admitted to a little nerves at the start but said her hard work during training helped her exuberate confidence through rounds.

“I was scared at first but I knew I was going to win. There are also some other players who are scared of me because I’m generally strong and train hard so I knew this was my year,” Budhram told the POST. Prior to her domination in the Under 12 category, Budhram played first in the Under 8 before moving into Under 10. She represented KwaZulu-Natal in all three categories. What makes her victory in the chess arena more unique is the fact that Budhram is quite an athlete as well, and it's quite nimble down the 100m dash, her father Rishi explained.

“Yeah, we were a bit shocked at first too. I mean it's not the most common combo where someone is good at sports at chess but she has excelled and I think we have always known she would because she is committed. “She is definitely mature beyond her age and is selective in the way she associates with people. The athletics was just for her to take a break from chess because playing at her level consumes you at times, it's a daily affair. “And then she ended up doing quite well in the 100m and 150m races,” Rishi Budhram said.

The father and daughter’s bond blossomed alongside Kaylee’s knowledge of the game, as they got to spend more time together during practice. After learning the game in 2019, Kaylee taught her father how to play so she could have a sparring partner. She also plays with her elder sister Cadence, a first year college student. “I watched a lot of videos on how to play and learn moves. I also went to a lot of events just to get a feel for it, and learn the game.

“I watched the movie about Bobby Fischer as well,” Budhram explained, but added that she was still too young to watch the hit Netflix series 'Queen's Gambit’. Kaylee’s career in chess did not only succeed but so too did Rishi’s, who through supporting his daughter, became an official arbiter, which is a referee for chess matches. During her time learning the ropes, Budhram rubbed shoulders with Erik Takawira, the director of the KZN Chess Academy, and also a coach.

Some of her early knowledge of the game, including a favourite opening move, E4, was picked up during her time at Takawira’s academy. Takawira, who was away on an international chess tournament, said he was thrilled to see someone he once coached crowned the best. “When I first met her she wasn’t a special player by any means. She was just learning the game but she is a very hard worker and she’s committed. You can just tell that there is a fire in her belly and she wants to learn more.