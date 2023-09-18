RECIPES: What’s for brunch?

Tamara Reddy, a foodie and recipe developer, shares quick and easy brunch meals and treats. *Falafel Buddha Bowl

Falafel Buddha Bowl 2 cans Saikav chickpeas 4 cloves of garlic 1/2 onion - chopped

1/4 cup parsley - chopped 1/4 cup coriander/dhania - chopped 1 1/2 tsp salt

sprinkle of black pepper 1 tsp cumin/jeera 1/2 tsp masala

1/2 tsp red chilli flakes 1 tsp baking powder 1/3 cup all-purpose flour

Method Drain and rinse the chickpeas and set aside. Combine the garlic, onion, parsley, dhania, salt, pepper, jeera, masala and chilli flakes in a food processor. Pulse until combined and coarsely blended.

Transfer to a bowl and set aside. Put the chickpeas into the food processor and pulse until coarsely blended. Add to the bowl and mix well. Add baking powder and flour and mix well.

Wet your hands and form the mixture into balls. Fry until golden brown. I made a Buddha bowl filled with couscous, cucumber, sliced carrot and beetroot, avocado and topped it with sun-dried tomato pesto.

*Creamy Cajun Pasta With Chorizo Creamy Cajun Pasta With Chorizo NOTE: I did not add salt to my pasta as the chorizo and stock contain salt. 5ml olive oil

200g chorizo 1/2 large onion - chopped 100g button mushrooms - sliced

2 tsp crushed garlic 2 tomatoes - chopped 1 tbs Ina Paarmans Cajun Seasoning

1 Knorr chicken stock pot 85g plain cream cheese 1 tsp red chilli flakes

250g penne pasta chopped basil to garnish Method

In a pan, fry the chorizo in olive oil and set aside. While you are making your sauce, prepare the penne pasta accordingly. In the same oil, sauté the onions.

Add the sliced mushrooms and crushed garlic. Cook for 3 minutes and add the Cajun seasoning. Mix that in well. Add the chopped tomatoes. Mix your stock pot with 250ml boiling water and then add into the pan.

Simmer for 10 minutes or until the tomatoes are cooked. Mix in the cream cheese and let the sauce thicken. Add the sliced chorizo and mix until well combined. Add the red chilli flakes and mix. Add the penne pasta and top with chopped basil.

Serve and enjoy! *Cheesy Chicken Quesadilla Cheesy Chicken Quesadilla 400g chicken fillet – cubed

1 tbs olive oil 2 tbs crushed garlic 1 jalapeño – chopped

1 tsp coriander powder 1 tsp salt 1 tsp paprika

2 tsp masala/chilli powder 1 tsp jeera powder 1 tsp mixed herbs

1/2 tsp black pepper 1 tbs coriander/dhania – chopped Method

Add all the ingredients into a bowl and mix well. Cook the chicken on medium heat. When the chicken is cooked, remove from the heat and set aside. Place a tortilla wrap onto a non-stick pan.

Add the chicken to half of the tortilla. To make your chipotle mayo you will need: 2 tbs mayonnaise

1 tbs Black Mamba Chipotle Chilli Sauce 1/2 tsp paprika 1/2 tsp garlic powder

Method Mix the ingredients together and set aside. In a pan, large enough to fit your wrap, place down your first wrap. Add the chipotle mayo, cheese, cooked chicken, sautéed vegetables, more cheese and a sprinkle of coriander.

Seal with the second wrap and flip once the wrap has browned. Use two spatulas to keep the ingredients intact. Garnish with more coriander and serve with the dipping sauce and sides. *Strawberry Cream Puffs

Strawberry Cream Puffs NOTE: The recipe uses a handful of ingredients and makes approximately 16. 1 roll of puff pastry 1 egg - beaten

sugar - to sprinkle over 50g strawberry jam 250ml fresh cream

3 tbs icing sugar 1 tsp golden syrup/honey Method

Cut the puff pastry into rectangles. Brush over the beaten egg and sprinkle over the sugar. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes. Slice the pastry in half and let it cool.

While it cools down, prepare the whipped cream. Whip 250ml fresh cream with 2 tbsp icing sugar and 1 tsp golden syrup or honey. Put into a piping bag and refrigerate until you are ready to use it. Spread the strawberry jam to the bottom half of your pastry followed by the whipped cream.

Place the top half of the pastry and dust the puffs with icing sugar. *Easy Tiramisu Easy Tiramisu NOTE: This is a cheat Tiramisu recipe and does not use eggs. This makes 8 small servings or 4 large ones.

12 Bakers Boudoir Biscuits 1 cup whipping cream 1/3 cup icing sugar

250g mascarpone cheese - room temperature 1 cup strong coffee - cold cocoa powder for topping

Method Whip the cream and icing sugar until you have soft peaks. Fold in the mascarpone cheese until combined.

Cut the boudoir biscuits into bite sized pieces and dip into the cold coffee. Layer the soaked biscuits and mascarpone cream and top with cocoa powder. Refrigerate to ensure the coffee soaks in.