Young chef heads to UK

CHEF Nolan Adimulam recently exited from the reality TV show The Tastemaster SA. The 22-year-old had made it to the Top 4 of season 4. The 13-part competition reality show sees 12 of South Africa’s culinary talents take on a series of baking challenges in the Taste Master Kitchen.

The judges are celebrity chef Zola Nene and master bread baker Fritz Schoon, along with special weekly guest chefs and celebrities. The show is broadcast on Tuesdays at 7pm on SABC2. The episodes repeat on Wednesdays at 1pm and Saturdays at 2pm. All episodes are also posted on YouTube. Adimulam said he entered after his family encouraged him.

He said making it to the Top 4 and having met world renowned chefs were some of the highlights of his experience. Adimulam started cooking at home as a hobby from young. He said he was inspired by his mother and late grandmothers’ (Ureisha Adimulam, Jaya Chetty and Morgie Manikum, respectively), who were all whizzes in the kitchen. His dad (Calvin Adimulam), known at home for his braai and potjie skills, influenced his outdoor cooking.

“Some of my favourite treats and eats that I am known for at home is my gulub jamun, mutton potjie and masala breyani. My brother and his girlfriend’s favourite is the cheesecake I prepare.” He said his most valued learning experience on The Tastemaster SA was that age does not quantify experience. “And to always bake from your memories,” said Adimulam.

He is now working on his first cookbook. “It will focus on the food that I grew up eating and the many people who influenced the way I cook today. I am also moving to the United Kingdom for a job at a South African restaurant group called the Kudu Collective. It’s an extremely exciting new chapter in my career.” Adimulam said, ultimately, he would love to open a restaurant group that celebrated his culinary journey.

“From private to fine dining and even a bakery serving the sexiest Instagramable confections. And yes, The Tastemaster SA won’t be the last time you see me on you screen. I’ll be back cooking up a storm sooner than you know.” Adimulam shared some of the recipes of the dishes he served during the Top 4 challenge, the final challenge before the finale. The competing chefs had to create four bakes, each inspired by a personal memory.

*Zola’s Croque Madame Zola’s Croque Madame Inspired by celebrity chef Zola Nene Ingredients

60g unsalted butter, divided 2 tbs flour 1 cup whole milk

1 bay leaf ½ tsp kosher salt ¼ cup grated Parmalat Mozzarella

8 slices thick ujeqe (recipe below) 8 to 12 slices good quality ham 200g Parmalat cheddar cheese, grated, divided

4 eggs Method Preheat the broiler.

Make the bechamel sauce: In a small saucepan, melt 30g butter over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and cook, stirring constantly until you smell the flour and the butter cooking, about 2 to 3 minutes. Do not allow it to brown. Add the milk and bay leaf and cook, stirring from time to time until the mixture thickens like a soup, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove the bay leaf and stir in the Mozzarella. Transfer to a bowl to cool. Arrange 4 slices of the bread (ujeqe) on a flat surface. Top each with 2 to 3 slices of ham. Mix together half of the Cheddar cheese and the bechamel sauce. Taste for seasoning. Spread a little of the sauce on top of the ham and top each with another slice of bread. Heat a large cast iron skillet and, when hot, add half the remaining butter. Add 2 of the sandwiches and brown on one side for 2 minutes. Turn on the other side and brown for 2 more minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet and repeat with the remaining butter and sandwiches. Spread the remaining bechamel on top of the sandwiches and top with the other half of the Cheddar cheese.

Wipe any crumbs from the cast iron skillet and spray with non-stick spray. Crack 4 eggs into the skillet, leaving a little room between each (alternatively, fry 2 at a time). While the eggs are frying, place the sandwiches under the broiler and broil until the top becomes golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Season the eggs with salt and top each sandwich with a fried egg. Serve immediately. For the Ujeqe Ingredients

1kg cake flour 2 tsp salt 2½ cups lukewarm water

30g butter, melted 2 tbs sugar 1 x 10g packet dry active yeast

Method To make the ujeqe, mix the flour and salt. In a separate bowl, mix the water, sugar and yeast. Cover and set aside until the yeast starts to rise, about 15 minutes. Once the yeast has risen, whisk in the melted butter and slowly add the dry ingredients. Mix until a stiff dough starts to form.

Knead for 8 to 10 minutes, until the dough is smooth. Place in a greased heatproof bowl and allow to rise until doubled in size. Knock down and return to the greased bowl. Allow to rise until it has doubled in size again. Steam the bread in a large pot with a lid, filled halfway with water for 1 hour until cooked. *Nolan’s Peppermint Eclair

Inspired by Nolan’s life and memories Eclair: For the Choux Pastry

1 cup water ½ cup butter 1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt 4 large eggs For the filling

2 ½ cups cream plus 1 cup cream 1 tin Caramel treat 1 cup Parmalat custard

1 teaspoon vanilla extract Method Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius .

Make the choux pastry: Combine the water and butter in a medium pot. Bring to a boil, stirring until the butter melts completely. Reduce the heat to low, add the flour and salt. Stir vigorously until the mixture leaves the sides of the pan and begins to form a stiff ball. Remove from the heat. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition until incorporated. Using a spoon or pastry bag fitted with a No. 10 or larger tip, spoon or pipe the dough on to the prepared cookie sheet in 1 1/2×4-inch strips. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to 165 degrees C and continue baking until the bottoms sound hollow when lightly tapped, about 20 more minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.