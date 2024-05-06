Guns drawn, shots fired outside KZN school during armed robbery

High school pupils at Sacred Heart Secondary were left traumatised after an unconfirmed number of gunmen opened fire on fellow learners outside the school in Verulam on Monday, during what was believed to be an armed robbery. There were no reported injuries or deaths.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), a number of pupils contacted their call centre, complaining of a shooting on the premises. Rusa and members from the Verulam SAPS were seen at the scene in videos supplied. It is understood that a shooting did take place and that the suspects used a vehicle to get away. “The Rusa Operations Center became inundated with calls from pupils reporting a shooting outside the school premises. Responding reaction officers and police officers were updated that the shooting was in progress and a vehicle was used.

“When the first responders got to the scene, they found several female pupils crying and visibly traumatised. It was established that several gunmen opened fire with pistols. They then robbed the pupils and a parent of mobile phones and cash. “The suspects then fired at a parent's car. A 12 and nine-year-old from another school were seated in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. No pupils were injured,” said Prem Balram from Rusa. The police did not respond at the time of publication.