Milky bar Vanilla Shortbread recipe

With the festival of Eid around the corner, the Post is publishing much loved recipes as families gather to share the day with treats. Picture: Supplied

Published 6h ago

You will need:

250g butter (room temperature)

3 tbs oil

1 cup icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

3 tbs corn flour or semolina

Approximately 1 1/2 to 2 cups flour (add a little at a time)

Beat the butter. Add the sugar and beat until light and creamy. Add the oil and vanilla.

Form a dough with the dry ingredients (add the flour a little at a time until you have a soft manageable dough).

Pat down on to a baking tray. Prick the top with a fork. Bake at 160°C until done.

Slice into even fingers (remove gently and place on a rack). Dip in castor sugar and allow to cool. I dipped one side in Milky Bar.

Store in an airtight container.

The Post

Related Topics:

KwaZulu-NatalFoodieFoodies