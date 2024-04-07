Milky bar Vanilla Shortbread recipe

You will need:

Approximately 1 1/2 to 2 cups flour (add a little at a time)

Beat the butter. Add the sugar and beat until light and creamy. Add the oil and vanilla.

Form a dough with the dry ingredients (add the flour a little at a time until you have a soft manageable dough).

Pat down on to a baking tray. Prick the top with a fork. Bake at 160°C until done.