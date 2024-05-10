The Great Oyster Box Bake-Off returns bigger and sweeter than before

After a four-year hiatus, The Great Oyster Box Bake-Off is back. Bakers from KwaZulu-Natal were able to enter their "baked delights" into the competition with the hope of winning the coveted title.

This year, 31 baked delights were entered into the competition by various bakers. These included cakes, cupcakes, tarts and cheesecake. Roma Ramphal’s Carolina Reaper Death by Chocolate Cake. Earlier today, each cake was tasted and scored out of five based on look, texture, taste and consistency.

Prevan Naidoo, of The Baking Pan’s bunny chow cake - a cake version of the iconic Durban bunny chow. The judges, from the Oyster Box, were: Daniel Payne (executive chef); Jameel Suleman (executive food and beverage manager); Ashwin Jose (hotel manager); and Roberto Rosa (general manager). Payne said: “It was a really difficult time judging. This year, we had the most unique and great tasting cakes. There were things we have not seen before. The judging was tough, delicious and fun. We wished we could have more, but overall, I think the right decision was made for a winner.” Victor Kudakwashe Nygmeto was inspired by the Oyster Box’s longest-standing resident, Skabeng the cat.

The prizes comprise: 1st prize: Two nights’ accommodation, inclusive of breakfast, at The Oyster Box for two people sharing. 2nd prize: Lunch at The Oyster Box for two people in The Ocean Terrace Restaurant, inclusive of a bottle of wine.