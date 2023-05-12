Spain imposes restrictions on popular tourist destination

Officials in Barcelona have decided to apply the restriction at the Bunkers del Carmel for both tourists and locals, due to overcrowding and littering caused by party-goers. We all know how lit it can be to pop a cider or two at your favourite lookout spot - if legal, of course. But sometimes it can get a little out of hand.

The Bunkers del Carmel viewpoint is a popular attraction in Barcelona that offers stunning panoramic views of the city. Visitors from far and near often flock to the viewpoint to witness the beautiful sunset, which has earned it high ratings among tourists. However, the stunning allure of the location has been spoiled by inconsiderate behaviour of some visitors. Drunken tourists have been leaving behind trash, empty alcohol bottles, and drug paraphernalia at the viewpoint, causing a nuisance for the locals who live in the area. Hence, officials in Barcelona have introduced a new restriction that limits the access to the viewpoint.

Under the new rule, visitors can only access the viewpoint between 9am and 7.30 pm. During the winter season, the access time is shortened to 5.30 pm. The measure is aimed at controlling the rowdy behaviour of some visitors and reducing the negative impact on the environment. Unfortunately, the restriction has also affected locals who are not able to enjoy the views whenever they like, due to the behaviour of these tourists. Many residents have expressed their frustration and disappointment, pointing fingers at the tourists who come to Barcelona with the sole intention of partying.

Joana Grau, a local resident, spoke out about the issue to the ‘’US Sun’’ and blamed tourists for ruining the popular tourist attraction. She said, "This is the fault of the tourists, who believe that Barcelona is the city of drugs and parties. They come here and ruin it, and those of us who have been here all our lives end up paying for it." The restriction implemented at the Bunkers del Carmel viewpoint is a necessary step towards preserving the beauty of the spot and protecting it from reckless behaviour.