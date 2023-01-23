Agrizzi’s R800K corruption case temporarily on hold as he is 'too damn sick' to appear in court

Cape Town - One of erstwhile Bosasa chief operating officer and whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi’s two court cases temporarily went on hold at the Gauteng High Court on Monday pending the outcome of a court argument regarding his dire medical condition. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which is ostensibly dragging its feet in resolving the matter, said the case is set to resume on May 9, 2023.

Agrizzi, who cannot appear in court due to ill-health, stands accused of offering R800,000 worth of kickbacks on behalf of Bosasa to former ANC MP Vincent Smith, in exchange for his influence as the then chairperson of parliament’s oversight committee on correctional services, one of the matters Agrizzi blew the whistle on. Bosasa scored a host of contracts totalling just over R1 billion from the department of correctional services between 2004 and 2007, Agrizzi testified at the state capture commission. “I am too damn sick,” Agrizzi said when Weekend Argus asked him why he hadn’t appeared in court, adding that “I am not in a position to comment any further, please allow me to rest”.

His lawyer, Daniel Witz told Weekend Argus the case was postponed pending the outcome of a high court case regarding his medical condition. Weekend Argus previously exclusively reported that Agrizzi’s team of doctors and specialists concurred with the state-appointed doctors that his condition was so “ailing” that he could not attend to court matters. According to the medical reports Agrizzi was diagnosed with severe obesity.

“(He suffers) from hypoventilation syndrome (a disorder that affects normal breathing) due to class III obesity confirmed on a polysomnography and is currently on bi-level positive airway pressure at home,” read one of the reports, compiled by Dr Emmanuel Malish Taban, a leading medical specialist appointed by the NPA’s Investigating Directorate. In other leaked documents depicting the full medical history of Agrizzi, the NPA was informed by Agrizzi’s medical doctor, Dr Muhammed Chohan, that he was indisposed. “I reviewed Angelo in my rooms recently (and) his status is as follows: oxygen dependency is ongoing with use of nine litre at home per minute and a portable device at 6l when he is leaving home,” read Chohan’s report from October 2021

In the meantime, the NPA has set its sights on one of the alleged architects in the multibillion-rand Bosasa scandal as it begins extradition processes for Daniel “Danny” Mansell. Mansell, co-founder of the now defunct state service provider, lives in Texas in the United States where he works as a “discipleship associate” at a small church. Agrizzi, in one of his books, also lifted the lid on Mansell and his son Jarrod’s alleged dubious dealings.