CAPE TOWN – Transnet announced on Wednesday that it had managed to stop a strike action planned by South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu). This comes after a 48-hour notice for marine personnel to embark on a strike action on May 29. The strike action was stopped through a court interdict obtained by Transnet on Wednesday afternoon.

Acting chief executive at Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA) Nozipho Mdawe said: “We would like to assure our customer and stakeholders of our commitment to provide a seamless service to the industry. TNPA management will be closely monitoring port operations and will try and prevent any potential disruptions to shipping movements.”

The strike action was as a result of an unresolved dispute of mutual interest that exists between TNPA Marine Personnel who are members of Satawu.

The Marine Personnel include Marine Pilots, Tug Masters and Chief Marine Engineering Officers and are responsible for a large part of operations in the port system. TNPA remains committed in further engaging with Satawu towards a resolution.

