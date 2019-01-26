Motorola's G7 range leaked online, Specs revealed
26 January 2019 | Technology
Robots to be deployed in US supermarket chain’s stores
27 January 2019 | The Mercury
26 January 2019 | Technology
27 January 2019 | The Mercury
As fake news advances agendas, manipulation of the public discourse is likely to become the ultimate cyber risk … writes Professor Louis Fourie.25 January 2019 | Technology
The teaser video gives LG fans a taste of what they expect for the Mobile World Congress coming up in February in Barcelona.25 January 2019 | Technology
The company promises that the earbuds have 25 hours of total play time and have touch control, smart assistant and is sweatproof.25 January 2019 | Technology
The new feature named Family Safety, allows users to permanently share your location with your nearest and dearest.25 January 2019 | Technology