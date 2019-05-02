The damage caused to 12 carriages and around 300m of wires critical to automate train control has been estimated at R33 million. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The 30-year-old homeless man who was arrested in connection with the torching of two trains over the Easter weekend was on Thursday referred for mental observation in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court. A district surgeon who assessed Thobela Xoseni has referred him for a 30-day observation period at the Valkenberg psychiatric hospital, the SABC reported.

The case has been postponed to June 3 for the State to check on the availability of beds at the facility. In the meantime, he will be kept in the hospital section at Pollsmoor Prison.

Xoseni was arrested the day after the incident after being identified on CCTV footage and faces a charge of malicious damage to property.

The damage caused to 12 carriages and around 300m of wires critical to automate train control has been estimated at R33 million.

News24 reported that Xoseni kept his hands behind his back and did not say a word during his brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

Prosecutor Adiel Jansen said: "The doctor says he is referring or suggesting that he be referred for 30 days' observation."

Morne Calitz, a Legal Aid lawyer who came on record for Xoseni, confirmed he had received the report and asked that Magistrate Greg Jacobs refer his client in terms of two specific sections of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA). Jacobs agreed to this request and postponed the matter until June 3.

In terms of the specific CPA referral, the psychiatric panel would need to determine whether Xoseni was able to understand proceedings to make a proper defence or was unable to do so due to a mental defect or illness. It has to be determined whether he could be held criminally responsible for the offence.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has said that more than 40 carriages have been burnt in arson attacks since 2017. No one has been charged in relation to the more than 10 incidents over the past two years.