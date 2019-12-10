500 people stuck on Table Mountain as Stage 6 load shedding strikes









File picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Just as President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday tried to allay fears over the country’s critical power system by saying the government was “taking all necessary measures” to turn parastatals around, Eskom announced it was moving from Stage 4 to Stage 6 load shedding. About 500 people were stuck on top of Table Mountain when a back-up generator belonging to the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) failed to kick into gear. TMACC managing director Wahida Parker said: “Power surges are believed to have caused the failure of our generator. Visitors who were at the bottom waiting to go up are being offered free tickets for an alternative day. "Our technical team is monitoring the impact of the sudden implementation of Stage 6 load shedding to best accommodate our visitors in a safe and responsible manner. "We are doing everything within our power to make sure any visitor’s experience of Table Mountain is a positive one, even under these extreme conditions.”

The group was safely brought down from the mountain

Stage 6 was active from 6pm until 11pm yesterday. Eskom said it had lost additional generation units, increasing unplanned breakdowns (UCLF) to 14 200MW.

"With a higher demand of about 600MW and a shortage of capacity, this “necessitates load shedding” to move from Stage 2 to Stage 4 and then Stage 6 as of last night.

On Sunday night, Eskom said the probability of load shedding remained high for the week due to a shortage of capacity.

“This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station affecting additional generation supply. The heavy rains have caused coal handling and operational problems at several power stations.

"In addition, with the incessant rains, we are beginning to experience flooding at some power stations, which have further led to load losses and have affected supply as the rainy weather persists.

‘‘We continue to utilise diesel and water resources at our open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage schemes respectively, to supplement capacity,” Eskom said.

Eskom said its emergency response command centre and technical teams were working through the night to restore units as soon as possible.

Ramaphosa said the construction of Medupi, the fourth-largest power station of its kind in the world, was part of Eskom’s financial troubles.

“The cost of building the power station has escalated dramatically since its building started.

‘‘It is behind schedule, and with five of its six units now in commercial operation, it is not yet performing at the level it is expected to perform.

"The problems with the construction of Medupi and its ‘twin’, Kusile account for much of the financial crisis at Eskom.

"There have been other factors, of course, not least of which are the effects of state capture, corruption, loss and shortage of essential skills and mismanagement.”

Ramaphosa said a vital part of the turnaround effort was to reduce the dependence of state-owned entities on bailouts and guarantees from the government.

Cape Times