A tattooed mystic fights for her life

I just finished reading “The Knowing” by Emma Hinds, and wow, was it a ride!

The title alone piqued my curiosity – I mean, who doesn’t love a good mystery, right? And with my soft spot for tarot, I was hooked from the start.

We’re introduced to Flora, a character with such a compelling backstory that you can’t help but root for her. Can you imagine being a living canvas for an abusive tattoo artist in the slums of 19th-century New York?

That’s Flora’s life, until she crosses paths with the mysterious Minnie and the sinister Chester Merton.