A tattooed mystic fights for her life

Reviewer: Rehana Rutti
I just finished reading “The Knowing” by Emma Hinds, and wow, was it a ride!
The title alone piqued my curiosity – I mean, who doesn’t love a good mystery, right? And with my soft spot for tarot, I was hooked from the start.
We’re introduced to Flora, a character with such a compelling backstory that you can’t help but root for her. Can you imagine being a living canvas for an abusive tattoo artist in the slums of 19th-century New York?
That’s Flora’s life, until she crosses paths with the mysterious Minnie and the sinister Chester Merton.
Love, obsession, betrayal – they all weave into Flora’s story as she navigates Merton’s lavish town house, wrestling with her gift of “the Knowing” – a chilling ability to summon the dead.
What really hit me was how the book doesn’t shy away from the tough stuff. It lays bare the harsh realities women faced back then – the abuse, exploitation and constant danger. It’s heavy stuff, but it resonates even today.
“The Knowing” is dark, it’s disturbing, but it’s a real eye-opener.
Seeing how those performers were exploited and dehumanised really gets you thinking. Heads up, though
– The Knowing doesn’t pull any punches. There are scenes of rape and sexual assault that are handled with care, but they might be too intense for some.
All in all, The Knowing is a page-turner. It’s a tale of love, survival, and truth in a world shrouded in darkness.
* “The Knowing” is available at Exclusive Books
Cape Times