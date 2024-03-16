‘Annie Doesn’t Care’ is Artscape’s latest superb theatre fare

Artscape’s newest venue, the Innovation Lounge, which opened just before lockdown restrictions shut South Africa down in 2020, is now back up and running and centres on giving a platform to emerging artists and producers to experiment with new, primarily small cast drama productions. This includes one-person shows to ascertain its viability towards a professional staged production.

It is offered at no cost and seeks towards mainstreaming professionals into marketable brands and building sustainability within the arts and culture sector. Artists/producers may take their tested production to any theatre of their choice for future mounting. It does not specifically have to be performed at Artscape if developed into a fully-fledged theatrical production. One such budding artist and producer grasping this opportunity is 32-year-old Annie Akinyi Kamya, who’s about to take the plunge with her first production aptly titled Annie Doesn’t Care.

Issues that will be explored by this currently homeless artist/producer living in Moira Henderson House, which functions under the auspices of the Haven Night Shelter, include xenophobia, women’s bodily rights, specifically the right to abortion, equality as an anti-feminist, and dating in the 21st century based on dating apps, among others. A portion of the proceeds raised from ticket sales will be donated to the Haven Night Shelter. Kamya found herself homeless due to loss of employment and consequently income due to lockdown restrictions in 2020 at which time she was employed in the accommodation industry – one of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic.

Born from a Kenyan father and Ugandan mother who gave birth to her in South Africa, she’s currently a permanent resident. While she grew up in Port Elizabeth, she left the family nest in her late twenties to settle in Cape Town. She has slept in abandoned buildings all by herself and even at times in front of the central police station in Buitenkant Street during her period of homelessness. One of her pet hates is cellphones. She became disillusioned with tardy responses from friends and family when she called them for assistance during her most trying period, so about two years ago while she was walking down Strand Street she summarily decided to throw the basic cellphone she had in her possession down the stormwater drain.

She strongly advocates for face-to-face interaction and highlights what she sees as the “soullessness” of dating apps in today’s modern society as captured in one of her themes. Annie Doesn’t Care runs until Saturday at Artscape. Tickets for this one-hour one-woman act are available at Webtickets/Pick n Pay outlets.