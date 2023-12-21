Baxter Theatre welcomes 2024 with two vibrant shows and New Year’s Eve bash

The Baxter will usher in 2024 with two exciting shows – Marc Lottering’s So I Wrote That Musical and Loukmaan and Emo Adams in Two of a Kind. True to tradition the season’s festivities will peak with the popular New Year’s Eve party which is back with a bang, and takes place after the performances on December 31.

Both shows will start later on the night and ticket prices include the New Year’s Eve bash when the stars will count down 2023 with a spectacular balloon drop, a complimentary glass of bubbly or juice and a DJ on the decks, playing some evergreen, favourite dance tunes. Lottering continues to delight audiences with his brand-new stand-up comedy show, “So I Wrote That Musical”, which runs until January 6. Audiences and media are raving, affirming him as one of South Africa’s top and most-loved stand-up comedians. He reflects on the process of moving between the worlds of stand-up comedy and musical theatre, following the overwhelming success of the smash hit Aunty Merle musicals trilogy.

As is to be expected, he weaves in his views on the madness of current life in South Africa. The show is not suitable for children. The performance on December 31 will start at 9.30pm and performances for the rest of the season are at 7.30pm, Tuesday to Saturday, with 5pm matinees on Saturdays. South Africa’s beloved brothers, Loukmaan and Emo Adams meanwhile reunite for the highly-anticipated show, Two of a Kind, at the Baxter Concert Hall.

The limited season runs until December 31 at 8pm, with selected matinees at 4pm on December 23 and 24, while the New Year’s Eve performance on December 31 will start at 9pm. The production played to sensational success in Johannesburg and other parts of the country, garnering significant attention and concludes with this season at The Baxter. Two of a Kind features a live band, dancers, special guests and award-winning actors and vocalists Rushney Ferguson and Edith Plaatjies, who join the Take Note band, enhancing the experience and providing the perfect way to bid farewell to the year.

It is a vibrant celebration of the enduring bond between the two famous brothers, as they entertain audiences with their signature style of blending music, comedy and dance. Two of a Kind is a nostalgic journey, acknowledging that, no matter the passage of time, they will always be their father’s children. Emo’s playful antics, driving Loukmaan to the brink, add a delightful and humorous touch to the evening.