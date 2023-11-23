Belinda Davids to wow city audiences in ‘The Greatest Love of All’

South African songstress Belinda Davids returns to Cape Town with her acclaimed Whitney Houston tribute show The Greatest Love of All starring Belinda Davids for one night only on December 2 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest.

Since her last visit to Cape Town, marquee singer Davids’ star has continued to rise, with her making her mark on the international television scene with appearances on Britain’s Got Talent, Steve Harvey’s Showtime at the Apollo, the BBC’s Even Better Than the Real Thing and, most recently, being awarded the Golden Buzzer in Europe’s Got Talent All Stars contest. Despite her busy international touring schedule, Davids said she was thrilled to return to her home in Cape Town. “I’m looking forward to reconnecting with the people of Cape Town.

There’s nothing better than performing for audiences in my hometown,” she said. Davids will be accompanied by her international live band and backing vocalists, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, visual and theatrical FX, promising a memorable, fun and nostalgic evening of live music. All Whitney Houston’s greatest hits will be brought to life on stage, including Greatest Love of All, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I Will Always Love You, I’m Every Woman, How Will I Know, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, I Have Nothing, Run to You and more.

Audiences across the globe and at home in South Africa attest to the vocal power of Davids as she brings Whitney Houston’s musical legacy to life in this critically-acclaimed tribute concert described as “mind-blowingly spot on”. This year’s recent sold-out season of The Greatest Love of All at the Joburg Theatre received ovations at every performance and rave reviews. To avoid disappointment, fans are encouraged to book sooner rather than later.