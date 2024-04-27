Cape Ballet Africa to stage triple bill at the Baxter in September

A visionary, new and all-South African ballet company has been launched, seeking to reimagine how ballet can look in Africa.

Established by highly respected dance figure Debbie Turner, Cape Ballet Africa aims to, through performance excellence and ongoing professional development of artists, inspire new generations to appreciate an art form that demands much of the human spirit, gives much back to the human spirit and fosters a broad appreciation and following within the African diaspora. The new company will focus on education and the upskilling of young apprentice artists and on working with more experienced artists. “Cape Ballet Africa seeks to reimagine how ballet can look in Africa using the interplay of identity and culture, the diversity in all elements of the art form, the people and the repertory,” said Turner.

“This creates a catalyst for a cultural legacy for future generations. “We will produce performances that are bold and strongly rooted in the classical ballet technique, with exceptional quality front-and-centre as an inherent part of the artistic identity. Our work will be grounded in discipline and self-expression, individuality in teamwork, and with a distinctive elegance, refinement and audacious grace.”

She added that innovation and collaboration are already prominent focuses within the operation of the company. The creative team includes luminaries from the ballet, dance and theatre world, such as international classical ballet pedagogue Diane Van Schoor; international classical producer and choreographer Maina Gielgud; renowned set designer Michael Mitchell and award-winning lighting designer Wilhelm Disbergen. “A core team of founding dancers have been working for a month now, and I am thrilled to be on this new dance journey with them, launching in Cape Town, our beautiful city in the Western Cape,” said Turner.

Some of the projects in the pipeline include an inaugural season at The Baxter in September this year featuring a triple bill of ballets by celebrated South African choreographers Kirsten Isenberg, Mthuthuzeli November and Michelle Reid, as well as international guest appearances. Connie September, Van Schoor and Thoriso Magongwa are the company’s patrons to serve as sounding boards and guidance for what will be a constantly evolving endeavour. “Ballet, in its many guises, will be the focus of this new company presenting work that inspires artists to dance and dance lovers to share in the magic of viewing ballet and dance. “It will provide an additional employment opportunity for current and upcoming artists, prioritising talent from South Africa and the African diaspora,” said Turner.