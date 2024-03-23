Cape Town Opera House soloists triumphant

Soprano Nobulumko Mngxekeza won Best Performance in an Opera (Female) for her outstanding portrayal in the title role of Puccini’s Tosca while her co-star in the same production, Lukhanyo Moyake, took the prize in the Best Performance in an Opera (Male) category for his role as Cavadarossi. Tosca was directed by Magdalene Minnaar and presented at both Artscape and the Joburg Theatre in 2023.

And Cape Town Opera founder Angelo Gobbato, who will be directing CTO’s Lucia di Lammermoor in June, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his incredible contribution to the art form over the decades.

Brittany Smith won Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Musical for her role as Maria in The Sound of Music, a significant accolade since this was her first time performing in a musical. In an emotional speech, Smith thanked CTO’s Managing Director Alex Gabriel, Artistic Director Magdalene Minnaar, and her fellow cast members for the support she received throughout the hugely successful run.

The Sound of Music, which was a first-time collaboration between Cape Town Opera and Pieter Toerien Productions also saw William Berger, a frequent guest artist with CTO, take home the prize for Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical for his role as Max Detweiler.