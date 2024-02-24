Darkly funny tale of wives striking back at abuse

A dark comedy about four women coming together to heal the damage their husbands have done – and hide their bodies once they’ve killed them. When Sally kills her husband with a cast-iron skillet, she’s more fearful of losing her kids than of disposing of a fresh corpse. But Sally isn’t the only woman in town reaching the brink.

Sally finds herself leading an extremely unusual self-help group, and among them there are four bodies to hide. Can they all figure out the perfect way to bury their husbands – and get away with it? First to join is former nurse Ruth, who met her husband as a single mom. Now her son is grown and her husband’s violence builds by the day until an attack on the stairs leads to a fatal accident – for him.

A few doors down, Samira’s last straw comes when she discovers her husband is planning a campaign of violence against her eldest daughter, who has just come out. Janey, Sally’s best friend, has just had her first child at 42. Sleep-deprived Janey needs a hero to slay the monster in the fairy tales she whispers to her daughter each night ... and as her husband’s violence escalates, it might just be her. Fuelled by righteous anger but tempered by a moral core, the four women must help each other work out a plan to get rid of their husbands for good.