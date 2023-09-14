From Gugs to Moulin Rouge in Paris as talented dancer’s career takes off

The iconic Moulin Rouge in Paris has a new dancer from Gugulethu in its ranks. Chris Ncekana, 32, said his special South African energy made him stand out above the rest.

“Being at the Moulin Rouge is definitely a next-level career highlight for me. Being part of a cabaret show that was established here in Paris 130 years ago is just incredible. “I still get goosebumps thinking about my first audition in October 2019 when I was among 150 dancers from all over the world all wanting to land a spot at the Moulin. I was so nervous but had faith in my special South African energy and I was determined to light up the room. The audition went very well and I was among only three male dancers chosen – what a day that was! My message to aspiring dancers in Gugs and at Dance for All in Athlone is to never stop dreaming. “Know that the sky is the limit and always aim higher. Look at me – who would have thought a Gugulethu kid would end up working in the Moulin Rouge.

“The key is to be disciplined, to keep working hard, learning and improving and you’ll see, the rewards will come.” Ncekana performs twice nightly, six days a week in the current show called Féerie, a production featuring 1000 costumes made from feathers, rhinestones and sequins. His journey began at Dance for All in Athlone at age 6, where he was trained by the likes of the late Capab Ballet prima ballerina Phyllis Spira, as well as Adele Blank, Hope Nongqongqo Pamela and former DFA CEO Philip Boyd, who founded the dance school in 1991, and which is now headed by Allison Hendricks.

Boyd described Ncekana as having shown great promise from an early age. “We knew from the start that Chris would succeed. He was always enthusiastic and dedicated, and he had the utmost respect for his teachers. I am so proud of this achievement that comes as a result of his determination, dedication and discipline,” said Boyd. Professionally, Ncekana has worked with established South African dance companies such as Bovim Ballet and Jazzart Dance Theatre, and spent more than a decade performing on cruise ships.