Get ready to turn up the heat at the Jazz Fest’s outdoor stage

It’s nearly here, and artists and fans alike are gearing up for a party with the 21st staging of Africa’s grandest gathering – the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) – happening at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on May 3 and 4. The festival’s outdoor stage –Manenberg – is the place to be to amp up the dance moves and energy, with a melting pot of musical genres and cultural influences, and where artists and DJs will come together to celebrate Cape Town's rich jazz tradition with an electrifying twist.

Open-format Gauteng-based DJ Jab a Jaw kicks Friday night off and opens the festival (alongside the Kippies stage where Billy Monama will be serenading fans) with a set that lets the music tell it like it is. He’s followed by South Africa’s hitmaker group Mi Casa.

Daliwonga. Picture: Instagram When asked how it feels to be performing again at the festival, Mi Casa lead singer J Something commented: “We will never forget the first time we played at the Cape Town Jazz Festival. We will also never forget the second or third time ... it’s that festival. “It’s a moment for us as a band that fused jazz with South African dance to connect with an audience that appreciates music so much.

“We got so excited to hear it (the CTIJF) was back, so we are coming in with so much gratitude and thrill to live another great moment with our music and our people. “It’s such an iconic festival that really needs our community to come together and make it yet another legendary gathering of people in a beautiful city. We can’t wait for it all to unfold!” DJ and producer Mörda, who will play at the jazz festival for the first time, is looking forward to the experience too. In a recent interview, he said: “I am a big fan of music, especially music that touches the soul, and jazz is such a soulful genre.

Murdah Bongz/Mörda. Picture: Supplied “I’m looking forward to engaging with the crowd, and fans can expect more than a lively set. I hope they’re looking forward to an experience like no other.”