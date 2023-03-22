Delft designer seeks to soar at London’s Africa Fashion Week

Cape Town - A Delft fashion designer has been shortlisted to showcase at the Africa Fashion Week in London in October. Anita Hlazo is the owner of Afrogrunge, a brand that was inspired by her personal experiences of what it felt like to be a black girl in Cape Town, who identified with a lifestyle of the less travelled.

The Cape Peninsula University of Cape Town (CPUT) graduate started in the fashion design business in 2018. She was driven by a lack of acceptance, representation and understanding of how she chose to express herself. “Since opening my company, I have showcased at the South African Fashion Week, as an emerging creative in collaboration in 2018.

“I dressed influencer Abongwe Qobeka for Afropunk Joburg 2018 and the outfit was captured by photographer Trevor Sturmaan and the image landed on Vogue UK,” she said. Hlazo has also worked with music artist Moonchild Sanelly on a collaborative outfit found in her song’s music video. She said her biggest achievement was working with street-wear giants who focused on women in the creative space like Nike Woman and Redbat Posse.

“I would love to reach an international audience physically. It will be an eye-opening experience and honestly mind-blowing to have dreamt of creating Afrogrunge as a need to fit in and now have it presented on a global stage,” she said. Model Thandeka Mfinyongo wears Afrogrunge. Picture: Afrogrunge/Instagram Hlazo is currently on a mission to raise R60 000 to cover the costs for the trip to London. “I am in the process of applying for funding, asking for donations and will hold various fundraising events throughout the months leading up to October,” she said.