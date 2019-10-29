The Radisson RED Hotel, at the V&A Waterfront, will be casting for the show on November 9.
They are recruiting full-figured men to take part in the unique male fashion show, overseen by revered fashion show director, Mary Reynolds.
Twelve men will be selected to model a new plus-size men’s range, designed by a secret designer.
Actor, body positivity advocate and spokesperson for the #PlusisEqual campaign, TJ Ngoma, believes visibility and representation are the only things that can create real and long-lasting change.