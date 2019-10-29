PICS: Fashion show seeking all plus-size men to strut their stuff









Male models stand together at Radisson RED hotel for the #PlusIsEqual campaign which will see South Africa's first completely plus-size male fashion show. The hotel are holding an open casting call on 09 November, attended by model agency and fashion industry representatives. Twelve gents will be selected to model a new plus-size men’s range designed by a secret designer. Picture: Aaron Polikoff Cape Town - South Africa’s first completely plus-size male fashion show, wants your “dad bod” or curvier male figures as part of the #PlusIsEqual casting call, for plus-size male models. The Radisson RED Hotel, at the V&A Waterfront, will be casting for the show on November 9. They are recruiting full-figured men to take part in the unique male fashion show, overseen by revered fashion show director, Mary Reynolds. Twelve men will be selected to model a new plus-size men’s range, designed by a secret designer. Actor, body positivity advocate and spokesperson for the #PlusisEqual campaign, TJ Ngoma, believes visibility and representation are the only things that can create real and long-lasting change.

“I want to see a person who looks like me on billboards and runways,” said Ngoma.

Hotel curator, Leonie Andereya, said: “We are excited to celebrate men of all sizes. While it’s promising to see women being a focal point of this conversation, we want people to include larger men in the movement toward body confidence and equal representation."

While it hasn’t received much attention in South Africa, body positivity among plus-size men is slowly gaining more awareness in countries like the US and Australia, highlighting the need for change in the fashion industry.

Plus-size model, campaign spokesperson and founder of Embrace Your Curves, Candice Manuel, said that men suffer the same insecurities as women when it comes to their body, but it’s not something society talks about.

To attend the casting or for more information, email [email protected] or visit the #PlusIsEqual casting call event page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/radisson-red-va-waterfront-cape-town/plusisequal-casting-call/2494645150766836/

