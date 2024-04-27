‘Matilda Jr The Musical’ brings Roald Dahl’s classic to life

Students from The Drama Lab are performing award-winning musical from the Royal Shakespeare Company, Matilda Jr The Musical, next month at Table View Primary School. The musical is based on Roald Dahl’s beloved novel, cleverly scripted by Dennis Kelly with wonderful music by Tim Minchin.

It is the enchanting tale of an extraordinary little girl with a vivid imagination, a sharp mind, and a keen sense of right and wrong, who dares to take a stand against Miss Trunchbull – the biggest bully. Along with Miss Honey and her school friends, little Matilda will inspire children and adults alike. This version is adapted by the creators and is devised to be a bit shorter than the original, and is the perfect vehicle for young audiences and performers. The production is mounted by The Drama Lab, a drama and musical theatre training studio in the heart of Table View.

Direction is in the hands of mother and daughter team, Julie Dickson, Drama Lab mentor and founder, and Fleur du Cap awardee Bethany Dickson. Bethany recently played Miss Honey in the Royal Shakespeare Company international touring cast of Matilda. “Creating a fresh take on the musical, but still honouring the spirit of this iconic piece, has been a formidable and creative process for the duo,” the Drama Lab said. Students from The Drama Lab are performing award-winning musical from the Royal Shakespeare Company, Matilda Jr The Musical. Picture: Bethany Mahnke In all Drama Lab productions, an aesthetic is lovingly created using integrated design elements which are pulled through into the bespoke costumes, sets and props, The Drama Lab said.

“Part of the motivation behind this massive effort is to extend the training beyond just weekly classes and to place this hungry cast of young actors slap-bang into the middle of a real stage, with all the rigour, excitement and hours of work that go into a true theatrical production. “As our costumes, props and sets are springing to life, the cast of young thespians are witnessing the labour of the hard-working creative team who are collaborating to make them shine. “Marna Wright (costumes), Jax Reed (sets) and Kate Bransgrove (props) have formed teams to design and realise these essential aspects of the production. Along with essential marketing and an exceptional administrative parent group, the collective goal of all involved in this production is to enable the cast of young people to fly.”