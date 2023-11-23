Mitchells Plain fest celebrates culture, talent and the power of community

The highly anticipated 2023 DStv Kyknet Mitchells Plain Festival is back and promises to be a spectacular celebration of culture, talent, and community unity. In a weekend of non-stop family entertainment from Friday, December 1, to Sunday, December 3, at the Westridge Gardens in Mitchells Plain, the festival will this year commemorate its fifteenth anniversary.

The key objectives of the event include celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Cape Flats, creating at least 1000 part-time jobs to boost local employment, showcasing the raw and natural talents of Cape Flats artists and providing them an opportunity to earn an income, and a platform for local entrepreneurs and SMMEs. Over one hundred local entrepreneurs and SMMEs will utilise this platform to present and promote their goods and services to an expected audience of more than 30 000 festival-goers over the three festival days,” organisers said. The festival remains a popular outlet for local businesses to showcase their products and introduce new offerings to the broader community at reasonable rates.

“The festival is a lifeline to over 1 000 annual workers, including cleaners, musicians, dancers, DJs, car guards, neighbourhoodwatch members, stall workers, production crews, security staff, paramedics, ticketing staff, marketing personnel, and critical infrastructure providers.” The festival will feature more than sixty local artists, entertainers, bands, DJs, and dance groups on two stages over the three festival days. Renowned artists like Karin Kortje, Vicky Sampson, Madeega Anders, Vuvu Kumalo, Street Kings Dance Crew, the Temple Boys, Fagrie Isaacs, and the Mitchell's Plain Music Academy will grace the stages. Heart FM will broadcast live from the event, featuring some of its most beloved on-air personalities. The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will put up an impressive display to recruit young people and to raise awareness of various job opportunities. Funland Amusement will return with thrilling carnival rides for all ages, offering exciting prizes and surprises.