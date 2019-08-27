In a new show - #HeTwo: Evita exposed! - Pieter-Dirk Uys and Evita Bezuidenhout come face to face. Photo: Supplied

In this Q & A Pieter confronts Dirk - or is it vice versa?

Q: Is this your last show?

A: Every show’s a last show in the theatre, because tomorrow there’ll be a different audience, which means the timing is different, laughs come in new places and the energy is fresh and full.

Q: What is different in #HeTwo?

A: Well, Evita and I literally share the stage at the same time.

There’s so much footage I have of her since 1981 with famous and infamous people, entertaining the superstars, embracing Madiba and Tutu, making speeches in foreign lands - material which I can then balance with characters on stage who comment on Evita and the state of the world.

It’s also the first time ever that I leave the stage to change into a character.

Since 1981 I’ve always done it in the light, in front of everyone.

It feels like a farewell to Evita.

A: I’d be sorry to see her go, but again I’m led by the politics of the moment.

If President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints her as the South African Ambassador to Luxembourg, she’ll have to go.

Hope it won’t be to North Korea or New Zealand. That’s just too far to send a whisper across the world.

Q: What motivated #HeTwo?

A: The #MeToo movement has been a great motivator, because it’s time that women are heard, seen and respected as equals, and in many ways, unique leaders of society.

I thought about a #HeToo because it’s also men and boys who suffer the indignity of harassments and innuendo.

Then, as with my 1981 revue Adapt or Dye, I had taken PW Botha’s ‘adapt or die’ and with a change in spelling created a new platform.

Hence #HeTwo - the two being me and my shadow, Mrs B.

Q: Political correctness has always been your bête noire. Can we say that word aloud still?

A: Apartheid was politically correct and for most of my life fighting the injustices meant that I was politically incorrect and often punished as a result.

To now suddenly wear the halo of political correctness in a democracy? For me it just doesn’t make sense.

Politics is never correct; it’s an adaptation of panic, illogicality, truth, lies, fear and futility.

If the fact that I impersonate people/characters on stage - people who aren’t white - and ‘do’ superstars like Nelson Mandela, Winnie Mandela, Jacob Zuma, and Desmond Tutu, is seen as politically incorrect and racist, toughies. It’s been my job as an entertainer for 40 years.

I’ve impersonated them all: black, white, brown, male, female and convertible.

Q: And the politics of the day?

A: In my work politics is the lifeblood of the drama. Satire is usually unleashed through bad politics that need to be made ridiculous, contemptuous and funny - even though it’s never funny in the ha-ha sense.

I believe that if we can laugh at our fear and make it less fearful, we’ll see beyond the barbed wire fence of fear. Laughing at fear doesn’t make it less lethal, but at least you’ve got your eye on it.

Keep your eye on it; give it a name - it will then never become taller than you. Look away and it becomes a 100-metre monster that will frighten you to death.

Also, there’s nothing more enjoyable than laughing at arrogant, crooked, useless politicians. They can’t take it. For example, The Donald in the White House.

Q: Who are the bad guys on your stage?

A: I don’t work with bad guys. I mention them, but I have to believe that the worst of my targets also has a sense of humour and certainly the charisma to become a chosen leader.

That demands a certain respect which gives the character belief. Brutal cartooning is easy.

One has great power on a stage. I never belittle or demean through my comedy.

Q: Do you deliver a message?

A: Yes! Come back for more!

Q: Do you ever find Evita funny?

A: Yes, because she has no sense of humour or sense of irony. When people laugh at her, she smiles and thinks it’s sweet.

It’s also the reason she’s survived for so long.

A sense of humour can get you into hot water and sadly we have a new young generation who seem to suffer from an irony bypass.

A bit like Tannie herself.

Q: Are you careful not to offend your audiences?

A: I’m careful not to insult patrons who can’t hit back. Demeaning people is cheap and nasty.

Making fun of those mentally or physically disabled is not my style. But to offend people?

Great! Shows I’ve rattled their cage of opinion, usually about politics.

So let them be offended and ask themselves: Why does he think that and I think this?

Changes of attitude and thought could be in the offing.

Q: Plans for the future?

A: You mean tomorrow? I’ve made my list. Looking forward to it!

My year used to have 365 days; now it has two days - today and tomorrow. Besides, I’m already in my future.

Q: And retirement?

A: Can’t spell the word.

Q: The Pieter-Dirk Uys legacy?

A: That’s a tough one. When you’re gone, you’re gone.

I just hope once I’ve finished my stay on the toilet of life, I flush before I go.

Q: Something people don’t know about you?

A: Lots. If I’m in a swimming pool and it rains, I get out because I don’t want to get wet.

Q: Any regrets?

A: Not regrets, but I’m interested in people who do wonderful things that I enjoy and would have loved doing myself if there was time.

But there’s only enough time to do what you do well.

Fear is the bitch. When you’re frightened, you can’t do anything.

But fear can also be your own reflection in the mirror of your mind. Save your life as an example to others.

Good luck - and come to the theatre.

#HeTwo: Evita exposed! is at Theatre on the Bay in Cape Town from August28 to September14 - book at Computicket.

The 2019 Voorkamerfest in Darling takes place on September 6, 7 and 8, www.voorkamerfest-darling.co.za