LGBTI activists Wanelisa Xaba with Funeka Soldaat (right) and Wandile Dhlamini during a panel discussion at the first Queer Feminist Film Festival. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Queer Feminist Film Festival (QFFF) will return to Khayelitsha following last year’s success, which saw hundreds of people attending the two-day event. The festival, which is held to honour and celebrate queer and feminist activists who have made strides in the industry, has promised more entertainment and will have a few surprises this year.

African Gender Institute, Triangle Project, Mase Ramaru, Nicole Rudlin and other organisers hosted the very first QFFF last year at the Bertha Movie House at the Isivivana Centre, dedicating it to cultivating black and African narratives by supporting local and international film-makers.

Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce’s Nosipho Vidima said this film festival seeks to offer a safe space for reflection on these issues and offer a platform which recognises and celebrates the work and concerns of queer feminist activists.

“We are not only back because of the demand, but we saw how we created a safe space and educated people.

“This year we want to create more accessibility and inclusivity.

“Queer entrepreneurs and artisans can also sell their goods at QFFF.”

The event also includes screenings of films around the topic of queer feminism, panel discussions that included veteran LGBTI rights activists and performance art pieces, exhibition, music, and spoken word poetry.

“We are calling for people to support us like they did last year.

“We will also have another small event prior to this just to get feedback from people on what they liked last year and have debates. This small event will have limited space.

“For both days of the QFFF, transport will be provided and further details including what to expect and the order of the days will be revealed closer to the time.

“People can follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.”

Funeka Soldaat, the founder of Khayelitsha-based lesbian advocacy group Free Gender, said that the festival served as a powerful platform for awareness to be created as there was still a stigma surrounding LGBTI people. The event takes place on May 24 and 25 and entry is free.

Cape Times