Simphiwe Dana to offer heartfelt performance at Artscape

UNATHI KONDILE “My problem with Cape Town is the politics of Cape Town!” exclaims a weary Simphiwe Dana, who has just arrived from Germany where she conducted business meetings in Hanover and Berlin.

Something is in the pipeline. “I am reviving my relationship with Cape Town. I don’t want ukunqaba (be scarce) any more. I have a big, loyal following eKapa. And my people have been starved of my music. It’s about time!” she says, as we get ready to discuss her coming theatre-like production, which encompasses dance, called Moya, directed by Gregory Maqoma, under the musical direction of Titi Luzipho featuring the Vuyani Dance Theatre, to be staged at the Artscape Theatre, on Friday. It is a big production with 22 cast members, of which 10 will be Dana’s backing vocalists, six are instrumentalists and six dancers all on one stage.

The rest will be under Maqoma’s spell as they whisk audiences away into an almost theatrical trance that is guaranteed to tug at one’s heartstrings. This is no ordinary show. It comes from a deep, dark and painful experience which we agree not to delve too deeply into, but it relates to Dana’s mother’s death in July 2021. Her name was Noziphiwo (Xhosa for gifts galore) Dana. She was a much-loved and appreciated nurse. Noziphiwo’s death brought Dana’s world to a standstill. She could not eat nor sleep and lost weight which she is yet to regain. Expect a slimmer Dana on stage.

“I still break down when I remember that my mother is not here. “Grief is a very long process.” We pause. That same grief became the radix of the songs she has written and will be performing at Moya this Friday.

“Moya was a healing space that I created. I was not even thinking of an album when I wrote these songs. I was writing these songs as a way to soothe self. To let the grief go. We have all been through a lot. Especially during Covid where we could not share our grief. Everyone was dealing with something. It was hard to comfort others when you yourself needed comfort.” We pause.

“Moya is a way of saying your feelings matter. It is okay to express your emotions. My show is about coming to terms with grief. Understanding death from a spiritual perspective.” I am moved to tears as memories of my late artistic co-ordinator partner, S’duduzo Myeni, come flooding back. It has only been four months since her passing. She knew Dana. Loved Dana. She worked with several artists under Native Rhythms. Understood artists. Had compassion for where they came from as people; the challenges they face as talented individuals who are beguiled with celebrity statuses that inhibit them from showing their vulnerabilities and that they too are human beings first. We pause. “One of the songs I wrote immediately after my mother’s passing was Mombathise. It means blanket or cover her. I will perform this song on Friday.”

She tries to lighten the mood by switching to her passion, music – a talent she defines as a gift from God. Her mother made them go to church religiously, without fail. Young Simphiwe Dana used to sing, lead even, the church choir in Tsolo. “Another new song you will hear is Mayenzeke, which is short-form for “let thy will be done”. This song is about accepting that our plans are not God’s plans,” concludes Dana, who will enthral the audience with her style of a cappella singing.