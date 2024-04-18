‘The King of Broken Things’ brings life’s lessons to stage

Internationally acclaimed and multiple award-winning The King of Broken Things is coming to The Baxter. Presented by Theatresmiths, the production will be performed at the Baxter Studio from May 1-18.

The King Of Broken Things received a prestigious Gold Ovation Award at the 2023 National Arts Festival and most recently, a Fleur du Cap Theatre Award for Best Theatre Production for Children and Young People. The production is a journey into the broken heart of a young boy, a journey of discovery through his experiments, projects, and creations. He teaches audiences that the rehabilitation of broken things includes people and hearts, and that all things, seen and unseen, can be mended. The King Of Broken Things is performed by Cara Roberts, conceptualised, written and directed by Michael Taylor-Broderick, with Set Construction by Bryan Hiles.

Johannesburg-born actress, Roberts has graced many screens and stages since her first on-screen appearance in Durban Poison as the female lead in 2012. She played Renee in Fynbos and Mark Read in Black Sails (Season 4) and went on to play the role of Desdemona in Othello and Ophelia in Hamlet. Taylor-Broderick’s credits include Fantastic Flying Fish Dance Company’s Grass Gardens, Off-Axis & The Suit; Opera Africa’s Rigoletto & La Traviata, Very Very Big Production’s Nunsense and Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and The Playhouse Company’s My Fair Lady and West Side Story. “The show touches on ancient Japanese traditions, mythology, and dreams, and highlights the magic that we so easily forget is everywhere,” said Taylor-Broderick.

Cara Roberts in The King of Broken Things. Picture: Suzy Bernstein “It is a timely reminder to think about the world and the repercussions of our actions, thoughts and words. And how we would do well to dwell more on the magic words – imagine, believe and dream.”

Other awards for the production include Best Achievement Award in the Family Category at Toyota Woordfees 2023; Most Emotionally Moving Award at the Assitej Cradle of Creativity Festival 2023; the Golden Dolphin International Puppet Festival 2022 winner in 3 categories (Best Script, Best Director, Best Actress) and a Gold Ovation Award at the Virtual National Arts Festival in 2020. The play was also invited to be performed at The Sharjah International Fringe Festival in Dubai. “Beautifully written and marvellously played... The King of Broken Things made me remember that being awkward, different, cheerful or sad is okay,” remarked Oya Yilmaz Kermani, international jury member for the Golden Dolphin International Puppet Festival 2022.