Timeboxing will be well worth the time you afford it

Grabbing a copy of Zao-Sanders’s book came with some scepticism – I wasn’t expecting much. In the back of my mind, I thought, yet another book on productivity that will gather dust on the shelves in bookstores.

However, Zao-Sanders surprised me with his practical take on time management. What struck me most about Timeboxing is the focus on habit formation.

For those familiar with the likes of Atomic Habits by James Clear or The 5 am Club by Robin Sharma, Zao-Sanders’s ideas will be common ground. Like Clear and Sharma, he champions the power of incremental progress and the importance of developing the right mindset for personal development.

However, there’s a twist to Zao-Sanders’s approach. While Timeboxing offers a structured framework for managing one’s time, it’s not for everyone. It demands commitment and may not gel with everyone’s lifestyle.