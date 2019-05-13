EARL Kruger, Jay-D Sanderson, Zinedine Manus and Yanick Sweers in Die 9de Maand.

For the first time in its history, the Zabalaza Theatre Festival season is expected to feature two productions from the annual theatre festival that took place earlier this year. The Baxter is expected to showcase Die 9de Maand and Ukuwa Kwe Nkaba - two productions Zabalaza Theatre Festival curator Mdu Kwyama said were “something special and powerful”.

Betrayal is the over-arching theme in Die 9de Maand, meaning “The Ninth Month”. It is performed in Afrikaans with an age restriction of 16.

It is premised on four young men who share a dark and painful secret.

Something happened at an after-party that is best left buried and forgotten.

Written and directed by Tyron Zoutman from Lekker Jy Productions, the four-hander stars Earl Kruger, Zinedine Manus, Jay-D Sanderson and Yanick Sweers.

Ukuwa Kwe Nkaba, meaning “The cutting/falling of the umbilical cord”, is written by Mthombisi Mpandle.

Mpandle also directs the cast of seven performers - Wendy Mrali, Siyabonga Jim, Yolanda Ntayama, Molupi Lepeli, Zanokhanyo Saliman, Kagiso Ndima and Nomakrestu Xakathugaga.

Through music, movement and drama, the plight of women who are forced to raise their children on their own is tackled.

Ukuwa Kwe Nkaba looks at how, when these children grow up and become young adults, they want to know who their fathers are and what their roots are, in order to understand their own lives.

“These productions, in very different ways, present something special and powerful,” Kwyama said. “The staging, the narratives and the performances in each one are commanding.

“This made it difficult for the panel of judges, who decided that they were both deserving. We’re very excited about the decision, especially since a wider audience will be able to see these works.”

Die 9de Maand runs from May28 to June1 at 8.15pm, with matinee performances at 3pm on Thursday, May30, Friday, May31 and Saturday, June1.

Ukuwa Kwe Nkaba runs from June4 to 8, at 7.30pm, with matinees on Wednesday, June5 and Thursday, June6. There are two matinee performances on Saturday, June8, at 11am and 3pm.

Ticket prices are R100, and pupils, students and block bookings of 10 or more are R60 a person.

Bookings can be made on Webtickets at 0861110005, online at www.webtickets.co.za or at Pick * Pay stores.

For discounted school or group block bookings, fund-raisers or charities, contact Sharon Ward, 0216803962 or email [email protected]; or else Carmen Kearns at 0216803993 or email [email protected]

CAPE TIMES