Sindiwe Magona Photo: Supplied

Cape Times – Renowned writer, poet and women’s activist Sindiwe Magona will be honoured with this year’s FynArts Legacy Award at the 7th annual Hermanus FynArts Festival in June. Magona, who is also a teacher and public servant, will receive the award presented each year to an artist in honour of a “long-standing and unique contribution to the arts in South Africa and beyond”.

Magona also features in FynArts programme items, including a workshop through storytelling for children, during the festival.

The fusion of arts festival and winter school promises a stimulating programme for those who enjoy the visual and performing arts, music, cookery, winemaking and tasting, and listening to interesting speakers on a wide range of topics related to the arts and current affairs.

Festival director Mary Faure said the festival had “grown in its own right” in seven years.

“We have grown into a recognised and respected arts event on the South African arts calendar. We are proud to this year again host top artists, performers, musicians and speakers who are bound to enchant, engage, inspire and stimulate festivalgoers,” Faure said.

The featured festival artist is Phillemon Hlungwani, recognised as one of the most accomplished contemporary artists now working in South Africa.

Apart from his exhibition, there will be the ever-popular Sculpture on the Cliffs exhibition, the exhibition of the finalists in the sought-after Tollman Bouchard Finlayson Art Award, art walkabouts and tours, and exhibitions on wine farms and in 16 galleries.

More than 60 ceramists and thread artists will also exhibit their work.

The series of more than 20 performances offers a choice of music, dance and theatre ranging from the opening concert - Mostly Mozart - to the Dixieland Classic Jazz closing concert, with a programme of star-studded performances in-between.

These include a Spanish music and dance spectacular, the Cape Town City Ballet, the inimitable Pieter-Dirk Uys, rising star Sima Mashazi, celebrity pianist and foodie Charl du Plessis, rock star Karen Zoid and award-winning actor and comedian Alan Committie.

The popular workshop series includes 26 workshops ranging from jewellery design to ceramics, calligraphy, writing, botanical art, poetry, cellphone photography, sushi-making and cake-decorating classes.

The Wine Plus series of tutored tastings this year aims to provide those who are not yet familiar with the “how” and “what” of winemaking and wine tasting with an introduction and guide to tasting and the joy of wine.

The nine presenters taking part over four days are all experts in their field and include wine and cellar masters and celebrated winemakers.

The festival takes place from June 7 to 17. The full programme can be found at www.hermanusfynarts.co.za

Early bird ticket sales will open to the public on Friday.