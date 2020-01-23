High school pupils will perform as part of the festival’s Sustainable Training and Development programme.
Every year one school participating in the programme’s music and careers workshops is chosen to perform at the next year’s Free Community Concert, and the Wynberg Secondary School’s band was selected based on their performance and their participation in four workshops.
Head of Training and Development Craig Parks said: “We’re very proud of these young musicians. They have shown outstanding dedication to the programme and have grown immensely under the mentorship of our facilitator Lana Crowster.
"We look forward to seeing these young musicians taking to the stage as performers at future festivals.”