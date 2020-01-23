Wynberg school band gearing up for Cape Town International Jazz Festival









Wynberg Secondary School’s band is raring to go at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – The Wynberg Secondary School’s band is preparing to take the stage with some of the greatest names in jazz at Africa’s grandest gathering, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. High school pupils will perform as part of the festival’s Sustainable Training and Development programme. Every year one school participating in the programme’s music and careers workshops is chosen to perform at the next year’s Free Community Concert, and the Wynberg Secondary School’s band was selected based on their performance and their participation in four workshops. Head of Training and Development Craig Parks said: “We’re very proud of these young musicians. They have shown outstanding dedication to the programme and have grown immensely under the mentorship of our facilitator Lana Crowster. "We look forward to seeing these young musicians taking to the stage as performers at future festivals.”

The festival is on March 27 and 28 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

In celebration of 21 years of South Africa’s most well-loved festival, event organisers espAfrika have made their first announcement of artists who will make up the stellar line up.

They include PJ Morton from the US, Jacob Collier from the UK; Abdullah Ibrahim; Jonathan Butler - with special guest Candy Dulfer from the Netherlands; Kwetu Trio (featuring Aaron Rimbui; Herbie Tsoaeli and Ayanda Sikade), Lira, Mandisi Dyantyis; MF Robots from the UK and South Africa’s Nduduzo Makhathini.

Wynberg Secondary School’s band. Picture: Supplied

Joining South African jazz legend, Butler, on stage will be Dutch saxophonist Dulfer. The Grammy-nominated Butler draws on a vast repertoire, while constantly exploring new genres. Dulfer has performed with musicians such as Dave Stewart; Prince; Van Morrison; Lionel Richie; Chaka Khan, among others.

Kenyan-born Rimbui is a self-taught pianist, keyboardist, drummer, producer, and composer. In 2017, he joined South African jazz icons Tsoaeli on bass and Sikade on drums to create the Kwetu Trio.

Festival director Billy Domingo said: “Since its inception, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival has been a platform to showcase emerging and established talent from the continent and further afield. Over the past 20 years, we have shown the world that this festival is about more than just live music - it’s about building a community of music lovers and developing the next generation of acclaimed musicians.”

Tickets available at Computicket.

Visit https://www.capetownjazzfest.com/