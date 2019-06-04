We are also quickly caught up in scams - and almost never read the terms and conditions of contracts, whether they be for cellphones, timeshare or online loans, says the writer. Michal Jarmoluk

The National Credit Regulator (NCR) has lost an appeal against the Southern African Fraud Prevention Services (SAFPS), challenging the retention of consumer information for more than a year. In March 2015 the NCR had lodged a complaint with the National Consumer Tribunal, charging that the SAFPS had retained information for longer than permitted by the NCA.

The SAFPS argued it was "fraud information", which was not regulated and which it was entitled to keep for up to 10 years.

The tribunal had upheld the complaint of the NCR that SAFPS had contravened s 70(2)(f) of the NCA, and it made a declaratory order.

SAFPS then appealed to the high court in Pretoria, and its appeal succeeded.

SAFPS was incorporated in 2000, as a non-profit corporation by four major banks to combat fraud in commerce.

Its members include most major credit providers in South Africa, as well as the SA Revenue Service and the Financial Services Board.

Subsequently, SAFPS was registered as a credit bureau and it is obliged to comply with the statutory obligations of a registered credit bureau.

“The first issue between the parties was whether the NCR was correct in contending that the fraud information held by SAFPS was consumer credit information. If it was not, that was an end to the matter.

"If it was, the second issue was whether and when SAFPS was obliged to expunge the information from its Shamwari database,” the SCA said.

The SAFPS code of practice identified 11 different categories of fraudulent conduct, including false identity, impersonation and suspected fraud.

“SAFPS referred compendiously to all the information in these various categories as ‘fraud information’.

"It stressed the fact that fraud is widespread and perpetrators of fraud are often repeat offenders.

"SAFPS maintained that such information remained relevant for a lengthy period.

"It accordingly only deletes it from the Shamwari data base after ten years, unless the alleged fraud is clarified and resolved before that date and the listing removed at the instance of a member,” the SCA documents read.

The SCA dismissed the NCRs appeal, finding: “The fraud information held by SAFPS does not fit comfortably in an ‘adverse classification of consumer behaviour’ as defined in the NCA. That behaviour, which includes ‘delinquent’, ‘default’, slow-paying’, ‘absconded’ and ‘not contactable’, is behaviour in relation to the performance of obligations under a credit agreement, and will not ordinarily include fraud.

"Where fraud is committed, as in many cases it appears to be, when a consumer is seeking to obtain credit or a job, it stretches the language to describe that as consumer behaviour of the type referred to in the definition.”

