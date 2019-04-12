SOUTH AFRICA - Cape Town - 11 March 2019- .Khayelitsha is burning after protesters blocked most of the main roads this morning.This protesters are complaining about high water bills and poor services and the lack of response from the City of Cape Town.Photograph; Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

The city has been rocked with some 121 service delivery protests over the last three months, with Strand and Khayelitsha remaining on a knife edge yesterday. Irate residents took to the streets, torching private property, stoning cars and looting businesses in Strand.

In Khayelitsha, the area was a no-go zone as residents blocked entrances and exits with burning tyres and rubble.

The residents, mostly from Ilitha Park, were calling for the “incorrect (water) bill debts” to be scrapped after the City installed new meter boxes that the residents said were faulty and calculated water use incorrectly.

Some said they owed the City close to R1 million.

More than 1 000 residents, mostly backyard dwellers from Nomzao, Lwandle and other Strand areas, have been protesting since Monday, demanding the City purchase privately owned land near the N2, close to Reddam House School.

Thousands of pupils from both Strand and Khayelitsha were left stranded after 21 schools were closed while more than 30 other schools were disrupted.

Three businesses had been looted by “criminal elements”, either instigating the illegal protests or using the protests as excuses for theft and robbery, said the City.

“City health facilities and libraries in the two areas were closed or short-staffed as personnel cannot get into the areas. Access to the Khayelitsha Hospital has also been blocked during these illegal protests, putting the lives of patients at risk,” said the City.

Strand became volatile when Red Ants security officials demolished homes on Wednesday and it escalated yesterday when eight people were arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “Public order police and other law enforcement agencies are policing the protests in the Lwandle area. We appeal to those who are participating in the protest to act within the ambit of the law. Lawlessness will not be tolerated.”

Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo said: “EMS is currently only responding to life- threatening emergencies in Khayelitsha, by staff that are already there, as staff are also unable to get into the area. Measures have been put in place to deploy EMS to other facilities that can’t access the area.”

