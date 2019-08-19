Theewaterskloof Dam File photo: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The dams supplying the City of Cape Town are 81.7% full. Collective water consumption for the past week has decreased by 105 million litres per day from 608 to 503 million litres per day.

The daily consumption has decreased considerably and water users remain within the daily allocation of 650 million litres per day.

Western Cape dam levels have broken through the 65% average level.

The average level for the province is currently 65.7%. Last year at this time the level was 53%.

Anton Bredell, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, says despite the good rainfall season this year, the Western Cape remains a very dry province where rainfall patterns have shown a decreasing trend over the past few years.

“Predictions show that rainfall will decrease further over years to come. We must therefore continue to use water wisely.

"There is a lot we can continue to do as citizens of the Western Cape, especially in the area of using water responsibly and reducing water wastage further.

"These are areas where everyone can make a real and permanent difference by doing things differently and alerting us to problems speedily,” says Bredell.

Major dams have continued to see improvement and the concern remains largely relating to the Karoo region of the Western Cape where the average dam level is below 25%.

Major dams 19/8/2019

Previous week % 2018 Berg River 100.2

101.1

89.6

Steenbras Lower

100.9

98.9

65.6

Steenbras Upper 99.5

101.0

101.0

Theewaterskloof

72.0

70.8

43.8

Voëlvlei

85.9

83.2

64.3

Wemmershoek 87.3

85.1

83.3

Total Stored Ml 733 531

722 896

535 497

% Storage 81.7

80.5

59.6



