Cape Town – This year people attending the Knysna Oyster Festival can expect an even bigger range of experiences than before – from cycling to running, a wine festival to a pianist, fun runs and kiddies activities to burgers and oysters in one of the most beautiful natural settings in the country. One of the Western Cape’s most popular events, the Knysna Oyster Festival from June 21-30 includes a host of activities to warm up winter.

Knysna’s general manager, Colleen Durant, said: “This year the community has taken ownership of the event again, which means 10 days of exploring everything the Greater Knysna area has to offer – whether it’s an activity that’s always on offer, or something set up specifically for the festival days, visitors and locals will be spoilt for choice.”

Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse said the festival, now in its 36th year, was the Knysna highlight of the year and a valuable asset to all in Knysna.

“I’m proud to see the commitment of the community and other stakeholders to ensuring that the Knysna Oyster Festival is a success.

“With a new local look and feel for this year’s event, I want to encourage locals and visitors to embrace this event.

“It’s a vital boost to the economy of our town during the winter months and will give the town a warm glow of excitement with the varied sports available, and vibrant food and entertainment events to suit the diverse tastes of all who attend.”

Economic Opportunities MEC Beverley Schafer added: “Traditionally, the Oyster Festival has been a major tourism draw card for Knysna, creating an important economic boost in the region during a traditionally quiet season.

"This year’s event will showcase a number of the adventure, gourmet food and family tourism offerings available in the area, helping to stimulate growth in the town’s tourism and hospitality markets.”

Knysna Oyster Festival 2019 event highlights include: the iKasi Colour Fun Run on June 22; the FNB Family Forest Hike on the June 24; the Woodcutters Trail - a guided 3km forest walk - on June 25; the Lofts Atrium’s “Out of This World” craft gin and food experience on June 27; and the Turbine Hotel’s “Liquid Sunsets” with live music on June 28.

Wesgro chief executive Tim Harris praised the Knysna Oyster Festival and the Knysna tourism sector for helping to create a world-class destination that added significantly to the tourism economy of the Western Cape.

“Tourism is a key economic driver in our province, supporting more than 300 000 jobs.

“Events like this are a critical part of this tourism offer, and we thank all stakeholders who are involved in making this a success.”

Visit www.knysnaoysterfestival.co.za for more information.