My phone is on me at all times to make sure I don’t miss a step (my goal is 11 000). And I’m not alone in my pursuit of a daily step goal. Step counters are built into all iPhones (check out the “Health” app), #10000steps is a popular Instagram hashtag, and watches with pedometers and heart monitors adorn many wrists. Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak recommends step counting for his A-list clients. He tells them there are 168 hours in the week and if they are only in a gym for three hours a week, that leaves 165 sedentary hours.

People who faithfully adhere to 10 000 daily steps or who scold themselves for not reaching a daily goal may be surprised to learn that this widely accepted target did not originate as the result of years of scientific research. Instead, it grew out of the marketing campaign for a Japanese pedometer invented in 1965.

The name of the pedometer was Manpo-kei (10 000-step metre), and the ads for the device said, “Let’s walk 10 000 steps a day”. More than 50 years later, the idea that adults need to walk 10 000 steps a day retains its power.

Over the years, many researchers have studied the 10 000-step number to see if it holds weight. The answer is yes, and no. Although 10 000 steps is not universally appropriate for all ages, genders and levels of physical function, it is considered “a reasonable target for healthy adults”, according to a 2011 research review published in the International Journal of Behavioural Nutrition and Physical Activity.

But does that mean that using a step counter improves your health? Research shows mixed results. Benefits could include increased physical activity and motivation to exercise; reduced anxiety and better mood; and improved glucose tolerance and blood sugar levels.

Although some studies show that step counting can help control blood pressure levels and reduce body weight, at least in the short term, other studies have shown this is not the case.

Physicians have also noted that while having patients count steps can motivate them to be more active, it can also underline their inability to meet a daily goal and wind up discouraging them.

And some researchers are wondering if they are asking the wrong question. Maybe they should ask, “How many steps are too few?”

The bottom line is that although 10 000 steps is not a magic number, and using a step counter doesn’t guarantee you’ll lose weight or become healthier, using a pedometer can be part of a healthy lifestyle. Here’s how to do it.

First, spend a few weeks tracking your average daily steps. Then, gradually increase your activity week by week. You can boost your chances of successfully increasing your activity level by linking your steps to additional support systems, such as a partner or a motivational app.

As you work toward meeting your own target, keep these three truths in mind. One, the quality of the physical activity matters more than the actual number of steps that appears on your pedometer.

Getting 10 000 steps from window shopping isn’t as beneficial as a brisk walk. Your pedometer counts them equally, but your body doesn’t. To be truly active, aim for at least 100 steps a minute.

Two, if step counts become too difficult to meet and make you feel bad about yourself, it’s not the right plan. Physical activity should be enjoyable, not stressful and harmful.

Finally, remember that step counting isn’t a complete picture of how active you are. Pedometers don’t measure physical activities such as biking, yoga or swimming. And, as with calories, it’s best not to obsess over figures when tracking steps. It’s the big picture - being more active - that matters.

Rosenbloom, a registered dietitian and author, is president of Words to Eat By, a nutrition communications company.