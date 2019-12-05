Free festival with a large variety of entertainment at Athlone park









Picture: Supplied Cape Town – The Bridgetown Theatre Company, in collaboration with the City, will host the popular free Athlone Nantes Summer Festival Concert on Sunday. The free concert at Athlone Nantes Park amphitheatre is from 2pm to 8pm. There will be bands, dance groups, choirs, nagtroepe, a children’s band and a Christmas nativity musical. Organisers said in a statement: “Searches will be conducted to prevent unwanted liquor, substances, dangerous implements and glass bottles being brought into the park. No alcohol and drugs allowed. ‘‘People are encouraged to bring blankets and picnic baskets and sit on the grass banks next to the tranquil river and enjoy a fantastic afternoon of great music and entertainment in the idyllic surroundings of nature with the beautiful Table Mountain as a backdrop.”

The Athlone Nantes Park has been part of the Athlone community since it was established in the 1970s.

It holds great memories for locals, including weddings and birthday celebrations, sport and music shows.

In 2012, the park was closed for renovations.

“Since the reopening of the beautifully renovated Athlone Nantes Park in November 2013, it has received negative publicity surrounding drug peddling and social evils taking place in the park.

“In light of this, the city council appointed a full-time management department under the guidance of Jacques Cedras and Naqiebah Roman to oversee the maintenance and security of Nantes Park.

“It is now appreciated as a family friendly environment, as well as to promote and present performing and visual artists,” organisers said.

