The free concert at Athlone Nantes Park amphitheatre is from 2pm to 8pm.
There will be bands, dance groups, choirs, nagtroepe, a children’s band and a Christmas nativity musical.
Organisers said in a statement: “Searches will be conducted to prevent unwanted liquor, substances, dangerous implements and glass bottles being brought into the park. No alcohol and drugs allowed.
‘‘People are encouraged to bring blankets and picnic baskets and sit on the grass banks next to the tranquil river and enjoy a fantastic afternoon of great music and entertainment in the idyllic surroundings of nature with the beautiful Table Mountain as a backdrop.”