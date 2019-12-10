Grandmother takes kids on an exciting adventure in 'Bubbles on the Ocean'









Author Stephne Roux with sisters Tamia and Lee-Kay Davids at the book launch at the Kuils River Library. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – A Kuils River grandmother and first-time author, who never in her wildest dreams considered writing a book, recently launched her children’s book at the local library. Titled Bubbles on the Ocean, Stephne Roux’s book was launched at the Kuils River Library on Saturday with hundreds of excited children in attendance. According to Roux, Bubbles on the Ocean aims to encourage children to read, use their imagination and go on personal adventures with its friendly creatures. The 12-page beautifully illustrated book tells the story of a boy who goes on an exciting adventure under the sea after being intrigued by the bubbles on the surface of the ocean. “The story just came to me as I was unwinding and happened to notice the irregularity in the appearance of the ocean. I had no idea that I would be able to put pen to my thoughts and that it would be published.

“But since I have, I feel that it is important that literature makes a huge comeback as a different avenue other than digital,” said Roux.

The book begins with a little boy noticing the patterns on the surface of the ocean.

Wondering what made the patterns so different, and determined to work out what happened under the ocean, he goes on an adventure.

“I hope that they will see the uniqueness and educational value of the book and that it will eventually promote itself,” said Roux, who donated several books to libraries in the province.

Ten percent of the book’s sales would be donated to the Smile Foundation NGO, said Roux.

The foundation is dedicated to putting smiles on the faces of children with facial anomalies and other injuries, such as burns, through raising funds towards corrective surgery.

Praying that her book, which is to be translated into Afrikaans and IsiXhosa, will become a best-seller, Roux said she planned to write several more.

Bubbles on the Ocean can be bought via Amazon and Takealot.com, or directly from Roux and her publisher at a cost of R100.

Contact Roux at [email protected] or visit the Facebook page: The launch of Bubbles on the Ocean.

Cape Times