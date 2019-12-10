Titled Bubbles on the Ocean, Stephne Roux’s book was launched at the Kuils River Library on Saturday with hundreds of excited children in attendance.
According to Roux, Bubbles on the Ocean aims to encourage children to read, use their imagination and go on personal adventures with its friendly creatures.
The 12-page beautifully illustrated book tells the story of a boy who goes on an exciting adventure under the sea after being intrigued by the bubbles on the surface of the ocean.
“The story just came to me as I was unwinding and happened to notice the irregularity in the appearance of the ocean. I had no idea that I would be able to put pen to my thoughts and that it would be published.